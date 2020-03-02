Organisers said the event over 15-17 April at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, would now roll over to 7-9 April 2021 at the same venue.



"Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), there is much uncertainty in the region and around the world," said ITB India.



"The recent developments continue to be challenging and the following months are very hard to foresee at this stage.



"To ensure the safety of ITB India’s exhibitors, buyers and visitors, the organisers decided to postpone ITB India 2020, and in a responsible way allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner."