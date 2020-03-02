ITB India, which had been due to take place next month, has been postponed owing to the "rapid spread" of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Organisers said the event over 15-17 April at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, would now roll over to 7-9 April 2021 at the same venue.
"Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), there is much uncertainty in the region and around the world," said ITB India.
"The recent developments continue to be challenging and the following months are very hard to foresee at this stage.
"To ensure the safety of ITB India’s exhibitors, buyers and visitors, the organisers decided to postpone ITB India 2020, and in a responsible way allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner."
Organisers said they would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates "based on official assessments of the overall risk situation".
Any participants with questions for the organising team can email exhibitor@itb-india.com.
It follows the postponement of "the world’s largest travel industry event", ITB Berlin, last week. The event had been due to be held from Wednesday through to Sunday (4-8 March).