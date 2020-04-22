ITC chief executive Phil Aird-Mash said he was "delighted" by the success many agents have had persuading clients to amend their holiday dates rather than pursuing refunds or refund credit notes (RCNs).



"We can see how hard you’re working to keep these bookings and we are immensely grateful for this support," said Aird-Mash. "A fully confirmed amendment for a later date is the best outcome for us all.



"I’m delighted to see how well we’re using our combined skills and knowledge to reallocate these bookings. We can also see the high volume of RCNs you are encouraging your customers to take; again, for this we are very grateful, and we are now in the process of distributing these."