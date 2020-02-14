Redfern’s remit will include the group’s brands Inspiring Travel Company, Rainbow Tours, Regent Holidays and Spectate.



He will work alongside Gary Bates, who is currently responsible for sales across the south of England. Both teams are supported by Abi Hyslop, head of trade relations.



Chris joins the group from his former position as Business Development Manager at Beds with Ease, and has previously worked at Jet2 Holidays and Palladium Hotels.



Redfern, who has also previously worked at Jet2holidays and Palladium Hotels, said he was excited to be joining the company “at an exciting time within the company’s growth”.



The announcement follows ITC Travel Group’s recent appointment of Jason Hilton as sales director.



Hilton added: “We will be engaging with our trade partners over the coming weeks, sharing our plans for the future which include enhanced marketing collateral, fantastic fam trips to destinations including Costa Rica and Cambodia, along with a raft of exciting agent incentives.



“The team at ITC Travel Group will be looking to build the awareness of all our brands, the destinations we cover and highlighting the vast experience and knowledge of our staff.



“Following recent feedback, we’ll be increasing brochure supplies to those agents who require them, and at the same time re-launching our amazing “white label” online brochure system.



“The system allows agents to produce bespoke, agent branded brochures to send onto their customers via post or email - this is a market leading initiative which we believe will be very well received from our trade partners.



“The team will be actively looking to build long term commercial relationships with agents, working closely to develop long term strategic partnerships.



“It’s great to have our new trade team in place and we are all looking forward to taking our trade business to the next level."