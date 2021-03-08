ao link
ITC to give entire workforce day off

25 Mar 2021by April Hutchinson
Staff will get a day off to enjoy time with friends and family (Credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash)
ITC Travel Group will effectively close for the day this Monday, given 29 March marks a new stage in the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The luxury operator, which employs 160 people across its Inspiring Travel Company, Regent Holidays, Rainbow Tours and Spectate brands, will be giving all staff a day off to spend time with friends and family within the latest guidelines.

 

From 29 March, outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) of either six people or two households will be allowed.

 

A year on from the start of lockdown and "following what has been a challenging time for the nation", ITC said it was "delighted to give its hardworking team the time to make the most of this long-anticipated day".

 

The luxury operator said its 160-strong team will be encouraged "to grab their deck chairs and picnic baskets", get outside and reconnect with their loved ones in parks and gardens locally.

