ITC Travel Group rolls out agent toolkit

ITC Travel Group has launched a digital agent toolkit to help agents sell its Inspiring Travel Company, Rainbow Tours, Regent Holidays and Spectate brands.

The online portal provides assets the operator said would help support agents’ marketing efforts across digital platforms and in their shops when they reopen.

Available via the toolkit are images, inspirational videos, brochures and offers which are all non-branded, allowing agents to use them for their own marketing material.

The operator said that during the pandemic, it had “taken the time to review its marketing strategy and reflect on how the company can support its trade partners”.

“We’ve been chatting with our trade partners about how we can support them and we’re beside ourselves with excitement to announce the launch of our agency sales toolkit,” said Diane Selby, ITC Travel Group’s trade partnership director, who joined the company last October.

“The toolkit will be hosted on a new online platform that will provide our partners with the tools to market and inspire customers to travel to the wonderful places we feature across the group,” she added. “And this is just the beginning – we’ll be constantly enhancing and developing our assets to ensure our trade partners have what they need.”

Agent partners need to create an account to access the content on ITC’s portal.