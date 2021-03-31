We should have expected it I suppose. Having spent most of last summer catching holiday makers off guard with just two days’ notice of quarantine, Grant Shapps and his Global Travel Taskforce (GTT) have surprised us all again by publishing, a full three days ahead of schedule, their plans to reopen international travel.

Whether this was the result of a super-efficient government department beating its own deadline and not wanting to delay publication or, more likely, a calculated move to ensure that this weekend’s press is full of good news headlines proclaiming the return of overseas holidays will never be known. Perhaps now is not the right time to dwell on motive.