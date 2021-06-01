The ITT wants Covid testing for travel to be capped at a maximum of £50 per test (Credit: Medakit)

The ITT wants Covid testing for travel to be capped at a maximum of £50 per test (Credit: Medakit)

The ITT has called on the outbound travel sector to pool its collective buying power to drive down the "excessively high cost" of private Covid testing to a maximum of £50 per PCR test.

In an open letter to the industry, the ITT said the UK government had "failed" consumers with its list of approved test providers, claiming many do not take into consideration the price, convenience or reliability of the tests consumers require to travel or exit quarantine.



"The UK outbound travel industry needs to take the lead and create a recommended supplier list we all jointly promote," said the ITT letter, signed by chair Steven Freudmann and the ITT board.



Numerous travel leaders have criticised the cost of Covid testing in the UK, with easyJet chief Johan Lundgren warning £100+ PCR tests would price families out of the summer leisure travel market.



Prices have fallen in recent months, but the cheapest tests are still only available through select partnerships and still range from £20 to upwards of £100 per test, depending various factors.

This is despite repeated promises by prime minister Boris Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps to drive down the cost of testing, potentially through scrapping VAT on testing.

Research by Abta and the Airport Operators Association, in April, found the cost of PCR testing for international travel in the UK was double that in other European countries.