ITT Future You will partner with several travel and tourism brands and eight universities for the event

ITT Future You will host its first Skills Fest next week to coincide with National Careers Week (1-6 March).

The week-long event will feature interactive workshops and assignments, targeted at students and graduates, focusing on key skills for careers in aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality.



Future You’s latest mission follows research indicating travel industry work placements for students and young people have declined by more than 80% during the pandemic.



"Young people have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 and their career prospects damaged immeasurably," said ITT Future You co-founder Claire Steiner.



"With so many industry placements being cancelled, work experience opportunities drying up and a lack of graduate jobs in the market – the industry needs to take action.



"This is why we’ve launched the ITT Future You: Skills Fest and are encouraging travel businesses to get involved; to help young people develop the industry knowledge and those soft skills that are essential in our sector”.