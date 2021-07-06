ITT Future You has appointed two new ambassadors to boost the institute’s mission to inform and inspire the next generation of travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation professionals.

Attraction World chief Olly Nicholls and ’Queen of Being Seen’, visibility specialist Jenny Kovacs, have become the ITT’s two newest ambassadors, bringing years of travel and professional experience to their new roles.



They will serve alongside Future You’s existing ambassadors: Donna Allcock, Tourism Ireland; Lee Ainsworth, Advantage Travel Partnership; Jamie-Lee Abtar, The Travel Marketer; Ben Rogers, BWH Hotels Group; and Michael Long, Expedia.



Kovacs said as ITT Future You’s first mentor of the year, she understood the importance of having people to champion industry, companies and individuals. "It gives great insights into the many ways to raise your professional profile," she added.



Nicholls said mentoring had been a key part of his 20-plus year career in travel to date, during which time he has worked up from an overseas holiday rep to chief executive. "The opportunity to support and engage with today’s travel and tourism students is something I am excited about," he said.



"As the world of travel changes following the impact of Covid, the grassroots of the industry needs to be nurtured and supported like never before. I look forward to passing on my knowledge and enthusiasm for the best industry in the world."