The ITT has urged the government to go further with its measures to financially support the travel and tourism sector, and its employees, during the coronavirus crisis.
Chairman Steven Freudmann said while the extra support available to retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, announced by the chancellor on Tuesday, was welcome, it didn’t address all the issues facing employees.
Freudmann said the proposed three-month mortgage "holiday" should be extended to renters, and stressed the ITT felt more could be done to help workers facing lay-offs and reduced income if they have to take time off work.
"We also ask government to ensure the mechanisms for grant and loan applications for businesses are clear and simple and that government recognises time is of the essence – we ned the detail today," said Freudmann.
"Government must ensure businesses are able to continue paying workers their average pay during the crisis, including where businesses are unable to trade normally.
"We are also calling on the government to improve Statutory Sick Pay so that it reflects average pay, rather than the current £94.25 per week."
Additionally, Freudmann backed called from Abta, Aito and other travel associations to suspend the Package Travel Regulations to aid cash flow.
"Cash flow is critical to all travel business so compulsory refunds to customers would undoubtedly cause huge damage," he added.