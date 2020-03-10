Chairman Steven Freudmann said while the extra support available to retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, announced by the chancellor on Tuesday, was welcome, it didn’t address all the issues facing employees.



Freudmann said the proposed three-month mortgage "holiday" should be extended to renters, and stressed the ITT felt more could be done to help workers facing lay-offs and reduced income if they have to take time off work.



"We also ask government to ensure the mechanisms for grant and loan applications for businesses are clear and simple and that government recognises time is of the essence – we ned the detail today," said Freudmann.