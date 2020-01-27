Entries are open, and the new-look awards will also feature a new accolade for 2020 – ITT Mentor of the Year.



Claire Steiner, chair of ITT’s education and training committee, said: "The rebranding of our annual awards is as a direct result of our highly successful ’ITT Future You’ initiative.



"It reflects the evolution of professionalism within our industry; the growth in upskilling of experienced travel professionals now studying academic qualifications, redefining who is a ’typical’ student in 2020; and the addition of the new ’ITT Mentor of the Year’ award, opening up nominations to industry role models."

More than 14,000 students have attended Future You events since launch in 2008. And after initially starting off as a one-off conference session at WTM London, its "on the road" format was launched in 2014, combining interactive seminar sessions and career fairs in partnership with universities across the country. More than 350 travel brands have so far taken part.