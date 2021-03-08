ITT has confirmed its Istanbul conference will go ahead in September.

The three-day event had originally been due to be held last June, before being pushed back to September.



However, the institute said on Wednesday (10 March) the government’s recent roadmap announcement had allowed it to reschedule the event for 20-22 September.



The conference, exclusive to ITT members, will be held at the five-star Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel, near Istanbul’s famous Blue Mosque, the Galata Tower and Taksim Square.



Registration is open now. Members can register for £595pp, and companions for £285pp.