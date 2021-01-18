Jamaica's UK flight ban has been extended until the end of February

The Jamaican government has extended the country’s ban on flights from the UK.

Prime minister Andrew Holness confirmed the measures to parliament this week.



The ban, which had been due to expire on Sunday (31 January), has been extended by a month to 28 February.



Non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK up to 14 days prior to their proposed date of arrival will not be able to enter, even via other countries.



Jamaicans who have been in the UK up to 14 days prior to their proposed date of arrival will be tested and placed in state quarantine for 48 hours until their results come back.



If negative, they will be allowed to return home to complete 14 days mandatory self-isolation. If positive, they will be transferred to a government quarantine facility.