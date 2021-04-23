Jamaica’s travel ban on arrivals from the UK is set to be lifted on Saturday (1 May) following the success of the vaccination programme in the UK.
“Jamaica’s position at this time is critical in relation to the opening up of the summer tourist season and, in fact, the importance of enabling the diaspora, particularly the strong British clientele that have always come to the island.
“The lifting of the ban is also against the background of the improved vaccination programme in the UK.”
The island reopened its borders in June 2020 to international arrivals and has received around 1.5 million visitors since then who have gone through “robust” health and safety protocols.
“The opening of the borders is important in the context of not just Jamaica’s tourism but Caribbean tourism, as so many of these countries benefit from transiting through Jamaica for British and European nationals,” added Bartlett.