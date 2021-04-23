Jamaica’s travel ban on arrivals from the UK is set to be lifted on Saturday (1 May) following the success of the vaccination programme in the UK.

The island had banned UK arrivals up to Friday (30 April) due to the Covid-19 pandemic under its Disaster Risk Management Act.



Jamaica will now have to wait to see if it receives “green” status under the UK government’s new traffic light system that will be used to restart international travel from 17 May at the earliest. A decision is due in "early" May.



Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, said: “On Saturday (May 1), Jamaica will reopen its borders to international visitors from the United Kingdom. This will enable the critical gateways of Heathrow and Gatwick airports to have transit for passengers coming through and who are fully compliant with health and safety protocols required for international travel.