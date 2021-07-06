One lucky agent will win a trip to the Ocean Coral Spring resort in Montego Bay

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has launched a new initiative to help agents celebrate birthdays virtually with their peers from their own homes.

Celebrants will receive a cake topped with sparklers and will be given the opportunity to discuss their favourite members of Jamaica on an interactive video call.



One lucky participating agent, meanwhile, will win a seven-night holiday and a place on an upcoming Jamaica fam trip later this year.



The JTB has partnered with Ocean Coral Spring resort in Montego Bay for the initiative, which will see the hotel’s sales director and team take agents on a virtual tour.



Calls will also feature a birthday toast, cake cutting, singing, dancing and cooking demonstrations.



“All the lucky agents who join us to celebrate their birthday stand the chance not only to win a place on one of the fam trips planned for later this year, but also the opportunity to win a luxury seven-night, all-inclusive stay in a Daisy Club Family Room at Ocean Coral Spring for them and their family," said Scott Harman, Ocean Coral Spring’s sales promotion manager UK and Ireland.