One of the island's testing centres is at Montego Bay

Jamaica has boosted its Covid testing capacity to ensure it is ready to meet demand for the "re-entry" tests many travellers from its major source markets will require before they leave to ensure they can fly home.

Tourism minister Edmund Bartlett said thanks to the efforts of a testing taskforce, Jamaica was now "very ready".

"We have developed the infrastructure to secure the quantities of testing agents and/or to enable the viral testing methods that are approved by the relevant authorities," said Bartlett.



"So, all visitors who come to Jamaica will be able to access approved testing arrangements to enable them to fulfil the requirements of their respective countries for re-entry."