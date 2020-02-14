That was the message from Jamaica’s tourism minister and co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Edmund Bartlett, who has renewed his call for a international relief fund for tourism communities threatened by a wide range of disruptive forces, most notably climate change, but also pandemics, terrorism and war.

Global conversation

While climate change has commanded headlines for decades, with Australia’s bushfire crisis the most immediately visible recent example, Bartlett stressed there were always new threats emerging, such as cybercrime.



“We want to start a global conversation on tourism resilience and crisis management,” Bartlett told TTG.

“Tourism is the fastest-growing industry in the world, accounting for 10% of global employment and an equal percentage of global GDP.



“Several regions have become hugely tourism-dependent, with the Caribbean recognised as the most dependent. More than 80 countries now have tourism dependence of 10% or more, so we need to start by recognising the need for this kind of institutional support for less- resourced countries.”

This need has grown hugely in recent years, according to Bartlett. “When catastrophe is on your doorstep, you realise how important peace is,” he said, citing the impact of the 2010 Haiti earthquake; hurricanes Irma and Maria, which devastated vast swathes of the Caribbean in September 2017; and Hurricane Dorian last year, which tore through Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.



Bartlett said basing the GTRCMC at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica’s Kingston would free its efforts from state bureaucracy, and allow it to benefit from the independence of the wider university community, its connections and mission to share ideas.



The centre has already forged partnerships with the University of Nairobi in Kenya and Tribhuvan University in Nepal, while discussions are ongoing with institutions in Nigeria, South Africa, Hong Kong and the UK.

The centre’s board, meanwhile, draws from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the UK, the US, Jordan, Malta and Kenya.