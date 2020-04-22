Thornton: 'While our intentions have always been good, we could’ve handled some things better'

And we’ve had to make more of these life changing (and business changing) decisions in the past six weeks than the past 31 years combined. We’re an extremely close-knit team at Intrepid, and it’s hit us all hard.

We’ve had to make countless impossible decisions on the fly. Decisions that have ended decades-long careers, decisions that have left families and staff around the world without incomes, decisions that have broken hearts and caused all of our staff and friends a lot of pain.

Ever since we suspended operations on 14 March for the first time in our 31-year history, our primary focus has been getting more than 3,000 Intrepid travellers home safely as coronavirus spread around the world.

Since its inception on a Melbourne kitchen table 31 years ago, Intrepid has been committed to balancing purpose and profit for all of our staff, customers and partners. This global pandemic has made it increasingly challenging to get the balance right. And in some cases, we haven’t.

That’s exactly why I was drawn to it in the first place 15 years ago – it had intentions and motivations beyond just dollar signs. Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard it all before.”

At the same time as all of this has been happening, some of our customers have raised concerns about changes to our booking conditions and our response to their enquiries. Those concerns were absolutely valid.

And in the midst of everything we’ve been dealing with, while our intentions have always been good, we could’ve handled some things better. And I’m sorry we didn’t.

For any customers who feel disappointed with our response to their enquiries during this time, who feel as though we have taken their trust for granted, or who feel like we’ve let them down, I hear you, and I apologise.

As chief executive, I take responsibility. I’ve also taken action. We have now formed a critical response team to speed up our processes. Thank you for your patience and support as we have worked through these issues.

As I mentioned above, none of the decisions we have ever made as a business, and especially over the past six weeks, have been motivated by money.

Force for good

Let me demonstrate what I mean by that: we make on average 4% profit on every trip we operate. So when you purchase a trip from us, 96% of your payment goes to facilitating the experience, paying suppliers and staff, and the business earns 4%.

When we sell a trip for $2,000, we make around $80. That’s how the business has always worked. We try and keep prices down because we want our style of travel to be accessible and affordable.

We put an enormous chunk of that 4% profit back into community and environmental projects around the world that help improve livelihoods, and work towards safeguarding this planet for future generations. The Intrepid Foundation, our charity, has raised over $10m since 2002 alone.

That is not just marketing talk, or spin, or "greenwashing". Everything we do as a business is driven by this purpose. Our trips, by sheer virtue of them existing, help change people’s lives for the better.

Outside of paying our staff to facilitate all of this great work, that is literally where the money, your money, goes. We even report on it every year. You can read our 2019 report here.