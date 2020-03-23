Besides Tokyo, the order covers Osaka and five other prefectures affected by the coronavirus pandemic – Chiba, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Kanagawa and Saitama.



The order will remain in place until 6 May, and falls over a peak travel and holiday season in Japan, including Golden Week.



At a press conference on Tuesday, Abe said the country had to change people’s behaviour to halt the spread of the virus.



Residents will be told to stay at home and leave only to complete essential tasks, such as grocery shopping and seeking medical care.



It comes after British Airways on Monday (6 April) confirmed it would halt all direct flights to Japan as of Wednesday (8 April) in anticipation of the order.