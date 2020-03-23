Thankfully, they have gone with the summer dates. Ultimately though, it is great the new dates are confirmed. It means we can start planning for our customers, trade and direct, as soon as more details come in, and hopefully rebook those planning to travel to Japan during the Games.

As a Japan travel specialist in its 20th year of business, we had decent room allocation with a number of hotels in and around Tokyo during the Games. Of course, we now need to discuss those arrangements again.

InsideJapan is in no way an official partner of the Olympics or Paralympics, but as a Japan specialist, we still have hundreds of customer with their own tickets who want to make the most out of their time in Japan and experience the country and culture we know and love.

Confirming the new dates so soon after the postponement announcement is definitely a good thing – we can begin planning with our customers again soon.