Sajid Javid took up his role as the UK's new health secretary this week

Sajid Javid took up his role as the UK's new health secretary this week

New health secretary Sajid Javid is reportedly set to "pave the way" for the wider return of travel to Europe this summer with an updated version of the NHS app.

According to the Telegraph, the app has been remodeled to serve as a Covid passport that will enable British travellers to prove they are fully vaccinated, show a negative pre-departure test or show they have had the virus in the past 180 days.

It has been reported that the app is ready to be integrated into the EU’s digital "green pass" system.

A "senior industry source" told the Telegraph there are still "some glitches" with private test providers struggling to register their tests "quickly enough."

"We are technically ready to be integrated into the EU database that will recognise your digital NHS signature and allow you to demonstrate your Covid status," they added.