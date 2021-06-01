All eyes will be on new health secretary Sajid Javid as he updates Parliament on plans to remove England’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions next month.

Javid will make a key announcement to MPs less than 48 hours after taking over as health secretary from Matt Hancock, who resigned on Saturday after secret footage showed him breaking social distancing rules with an advisor.

Elsewhere, Germany’s leader Angela Merkel will continue her push for Britons to face quarantine when travelling to the EU due to rising cases of the Delta variant in the UK.

New health secretary to update MPs on lifting lockdown

New health secretary Sajid Javid is due to give the House of Commons an update on Monday (28 June) about the government’s plans to lift restrictions in England next month. Currently, so-called “freedom day” is due to take place on 19 July after being postponed for four weeks earlier this month. (BBC News)

Javid to push for swift easing of Covid restrictions

Javid wants to remove remaining Covid-19 restrictions “as soon as possible” over fears about the continued cost of keeping parts of the economy shut down. Sources say Javid will take a “different approach” to his predecessor Matt Hancock when it comes to lifting restrictions. (Daily Telegraph)

Merkel launches bid to ban British travellers from EU

German chancellor Angela Merkel will continue her bid to make all UK travellers quarantine when visiting the EU, regardless of their vaccination status. Merkel’s plan to list the UK as a “country of concern” is expected to meet strong resistance from Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal at a key EU meeting on Monday (28 June). (The Times)

Portugal tightens restrictions on British visitors

UK holidaymakers to Portugal who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid will have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival from Monday (28 June), under new rules being implemented by the Portuguese government. This requirement will remain in place until at least 11 July. (Sky News)



Australia holds urgent meeting amid Covid outbreak



Australian officials are to hold an emergency meeting to consider their response to rising cases of the Delta variant, which has forced a lockdown to be implemented in Sydney, as well as the introduction of tighter restrictions in other parts of the country. (The Guardian)



Lifting restrictions on 19 July ‘possibly too early’

Experts have urged the government “not to rush” the ending of Covid restrictions and warned that it could still be too early to lift the remaining rules on 19 July due to the spread of the Delta variant. (The Independent)