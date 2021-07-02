More details on isolation rules for those who are double vaccinated will be revealed at lunchtime today (6 July).

Health secretary Sajid Javid is due to make a statement in the House of Commons at 12.30.

Javid told BBC Breakfast the government planned to have a “more proportionate system” and that he would reveal more on this later.

It is unclear whether Javid will spell out changes to travel restrictions for those who have had both vaccinations or whether he will merely change rules governing Track and Trace in England.

Javid said he would not disclose details before he addressed parliament.