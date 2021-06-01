Health secretary Sajid Javid said he wants to meet with transport minister Grant Shapps to discuss the traffic light system.

While taking questions from MPs during a parliamentary address on Monday (28 June), MP Huw Merriman quizzed the new health secretary on his stance on international travel.

"Is his optimisms on the end of domestic restrictions extended to those who want to go abroad and take up international travel again or work in the industry?," Merriman queried.

"Is he confident that the three-fifths he’d mentioned that have been double jabbed will be able to go to amber list countries without quarantine, and would he be willing to meet with me and other colleagues who share a similar concern that we need to do more to try and help our industry?"

Javid reiterated his plans for a domestic unlock on 19 July.

"We also take very seriously the border controls and the border restrictions and the so-called traffic light system," he added.

"In terms of making any further decisions on that, it’s kept under constant review and on a very regular basis and it’s something that I intend to sit down and discuss with the transport secretary as soon as I can."