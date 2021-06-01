Middle Eastern carrier Jazeera Airways is to launch flights from Heathrow to Kuwait from 18 June.

The airline said it would become the first low-cost carrier from the Middle East to operate from the UK’s hub airport.

Flights will initially operate every Friday with Jazeera Airways aiming to increase frequency on the route as Covid-19 travel restrictions are eased.

Jazeera Airways’ chief executive Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Our new service to Heathrow enables Jazeera Airways to cater to popular demand for flights to and from London, including demand from business travellers, Kuwaiti students and the large segment of accustomed tourists who we believe are more than eager to return to London this summer, many of whom own homes in the area.

“As the vaccinations against the Covid-19 virus roll out in Kuwait and across the world, countries are opening their borders for a gradual return of summer traffic.”