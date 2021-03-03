Jeavons and Townson have been promoted to lead TTC's immersive touring brands in the UK and Ireland

The Travel Corporation has confirmed the new leadership team for its immersive touring brands in the UK and Ireland after director of sales and business development, Rachel Coffey, announced she would be leaving the business in May .

Donna Jeavons, director of sales and marketing for Contiki in the UK and Europe, will take on responsibility for TTC’s Trafalgar and Costsaver brands, while Chris Townson, managing director of Uniworld, will inherit oversight of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.



The pair will continue, respectively, to be responsible for growing sales of Contiki and Uniworld product through the trade, and ensuring tailored support and efficient service to all trade partners.



Jeavons will now additionally report to Gavin Tollman, global chief executive of Trafalgar and Costsaver, in addition to Contiki global chief executive Adam Armstrong.



Townson, meanwhile, will additionally report to Ulla Hefel Bohler, global chief executive of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, in addition to Uniworld global chief executive Ellen Bettridge.