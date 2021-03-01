Lyons will bolster Virgin Voyages' trade support in the UK

Virgin Voyages has appointed Jenny Lyons to help increase its support for agents in the UK.

Lyons brings 35 years’ travel industry experience to the role as part of the line’s UK sales team.



She will focus on sharpening Virgin Voyages existing trade support effort, before moving on to support agents directly.



Her appointment comes as Virgin Voyages prepares to announce its third ship later this month following the reveals of Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.



"I’m delighted to welcome Jenny Lyons to the Virgin Voyages UK sales crew," said Virgin Voyages associate vice-president international sales Shane Riley.



"Jenny joins Virgin Voyages to further enhance support for UK first mates, and to help deliver on the ambition to be brilliant to do business with.



"With 35 years’ experience in the industry, Jenny is well respected and best placed to help us strengthen our first mate support.



"She will initially focus on enhancing our support processes before supporting first mates in the field."