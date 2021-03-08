Jersey will reopen its borders from 26 April using a traffic light system

Jersey will begin to loosen its border restrictions next month, the island’s government has confirmed.

It was confirmed on Friday (19 March) the island’s safer travel policy would be reintroduced in a phased manner from 26 April.



This, ministers said, would allow the island "to reconnect with the rest of the world".



Channel Islands carrier Blue Islands said it was ready to restore flights to Jersey from 26 April.



The first stage of the island’s efforts to emerge from the Covid crisis will involve reinstating its red, amber and green classifications for the UK and other Crown dependencies, broken down by region and subject to weekly review.



Arrivals from all other countries, including Ireland and those in mainland Europe, will remain subject to a 10-day self-isolation requirement.



Those arriving from the UK and other Crown dependencies from 26 April will have to provide their travel history in advance via an online portal, and submit to PCR testing for Covid-19 on days five and ten following their arrival.



Green zone arrivals will have to isolate until they have a negative result from their arrival test; those arriving from amber zones will have to self-isolate until they receive a day five negative test result, and those from red zones a day ten negative test result.



Anyone who tests positive will have to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their positive test.



"Jersey’s red, amber, green classifications will be reintroduced for travel to Jersey from all other destinations no earlier than Monday 17 May," said the government.