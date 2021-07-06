Jersey has further eased its Covid entry requirements

Jersey will ease its testing and quarantine rules for fully vaccinated arrivals next week, Visit Jersey has confirmed.

From next Tuesday (13 July), the island will abandon its traffic light system and transition to a testing and isolation policy based on vaccination status.



There will be no isolation on arrival requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals, although they will be tested on arrival.



Those not yet fully vaccinated will be required to take a free PCR test on arrival and then isolate until they get a get a same-day result.



The island’s new safer travel policy will apply from 13 July.