Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has placed extra flights and city break packages to Rome on sale to give rugby fans a chance to watch England and Scotland take on Italy in next year’s Six Nations.

More seats and breaks are available from Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester for travel in February and March next year, with the airline and operator citing increased demand from British fans to get away to the Italian capital to catch England-Italy on 13 February 2022 and Scotland-Italy on 12 March 2022.



At Birmingham and Manchester, Jet2.com will offer extra outbound services on Friday 11 February and returns on Monday 14 February, while at Glasgow, it will put on extra outbound services on Friday 11 March and returns on Monday 14 March.



The move effectively ups Jet2’s schedule to two daily flights into Rome’s Fiumicino airport over match weekends in February and March.