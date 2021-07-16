The sister brands are adding more flights to Madeira from Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds Bradford airports in September and October.

While Jet2.com will also add more capacity to Malta in September from Manchester and Stansted airports.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Madeira and Malta are seeing very strong demand, thanks to a combination of their green list status and the fact they are fantastic destinations for holidaymakers to enjoy.

“It is clear that autumn breaks are in demand this year, so we have responded to that trend by giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice in September and October.”

Madeira is to benefit from an additional Friday flight from both Birmingham and Leeds Bradford in September and October, while there will also be a new Saturday service from Manchester throughout both months.



Jet2.com will introduce a new Saturday service to Malta during September while there will be flights to the island from Stansted on Tuesday and Saturday.