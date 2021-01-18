Jet2 has added more summer 2022 seats from Manchester, Stansted, Birmingham and Bristol following encouraging bookings.

At Manchester, 10 additional destinations include Iceland, Vienna and the reintroduction of Tivat. Seven additional city destinations have also gone on sale - Barcelona, Budapest, Rome, Krakow, Nice, Prague and Venice – meaning 56 sun and city destinations will be offered from the airport.

Stansted sees Tivat (Montenegro), Girona, Costa de Almeria, Nice and Malta added, making 43 destinations for summer 2022.

Birmingham sees nine new destinations; with Paris, La Rochelle, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Rome, Krakow, Prague and Venice making a total of 52.

Jet2’s newest base, Bristol, will see new flights to Malaga and Larnaca, meaning a total of 35 routes.

Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “Since we announced the launch of flights and holidays from Bristol airport, the response from customers and independent travel agents has been absolutely magnificent.

"Our reputation for looking after customers and delivering real package holidays has really cut through, and we have been very encouraged by the number of bookings coming through.

“The same applies across the UK, and the response to our summer 22 programme shows how much customers want to get away with an award-winning airline and tour operator.”