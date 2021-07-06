Jet2 will restore its Bulgaria and Croatia programmes with immediate effect

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will up capacity and restore routes to Dubrovnik, Split and Bourgas with immediate effect after Croatia and Bulgaria were added to the UK government’s green list on Wednesday (14 July).

The airline and operator will offer flights and holidays to Bourgas in Bulgaria, serving the popular Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach, from Glasgow and Leeds Bradford airports during the peak summer season.



It will also add more flights to Dubrovnik from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Stansted and Newcastle, and Split from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Stansted.



“We know what huge demand there is for green list destinations, so we have made an immediate decision to add thousands of additional seats to Croatia and Bulgaria this summer," said Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy.



Heapy also confirmed any Jet2 customers who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and who are due to travel up to or on 11 August 2021 to any destination currently on the UK’s amber List, can cancel their booking with a full refund or amend their booking for free.