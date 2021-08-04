The airline and operator reported an increase in demand from customers wanting to book a holiday to green-listed destinations this summer.

Additional Sunday services will depart from Birmingham and Newcastle airports to Malta throughout September.

A new Friday service from Stansted to Malta from 13 August to 24 September will be introduced, along with additional Saturday services from the London airport to Dubrovnik from 11 to 25 September and new Sunday services to Madeira from 15 August to 26 September.

Additional Tuesday services will be on offer from Manchester airport to Malta throughout September, as well as a new Sunday service to Split in Croatia.