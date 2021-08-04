Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has increased its summer capacity to Malta, Madeira and Croatia from Birmingham, Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.
The airline and operator reported an increase in demand from customers wanting to book a holiday to green-listed destinations this summer.
Additional Sunday services will depart from Birmingham and Newcastle airports to Malta throughout September.
A new Friday service from Stansted to Malta from 13 August to 24 September will be introduced, along with additional Saturday services from the London airport to Dubrovnik from 11 to 25 September and new Sunday services to Madeira from 15 August to 26 September.
Additional Tuesday services will be on offer from Manchester airport to Malta throughout September, as well as a new Sunday service to Split in Croatia.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said the airline has seen a "huge" summer demand for the green-listed destinations.
"After missing out last year, holidaymakers are in need of a much-deserved break and are booking getaways for this summer," he added.
"We are confident that these additional flights will prove popular and will sell very quickly, as customers look to make the most of being able to get away and enjoy our award-winning service."