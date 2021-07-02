Steve Heapy said the destinations should be placed on the list “as a minimum” when the next traffic light review takes place

There is “no reason” the Canaries and Greek Islands should not be added to the green list based on Covid data in the destinations, according to the boss of Jet2.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said the destinations should be placed on the list “as a minimum” when the next traffic light review takes place later this month.

Speaking to TTG from Jet2’s newly launched base at Bristol, he argued Cyprus should also go green, which despite a rise in Covid infections had “an incredible testing programme”.

Heapy questioned the government’s methods for choosing which country would be given which traffic light status – echoing fellow travel leaders in slamming its lack of clarity.

“What we don’t get from the government is an assessment of each country and why it’s not on the green list and what data they’re looking for.