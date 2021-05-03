Iceland is strongly expected to be on the government’s Green List, prompting Jet2.com to commence flights on 2 September from Manchester, operating twice weekly.



From 30 September, two flights a week from Birmingham will run until 22 November. Next year, Manchester services will restart from 10 February 2022, operating until 10 November, as well as from 10 February until 25 April 2022 from Birmingham.



In addition, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate 37 three and four-night dedicated trips to Iceland from Belfast International, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Stansted.



Fifteen trips will take place between September and November 2021 and 22 between February and April 2022. Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights including 22kg hold luggage, transfers and a choice of hotels in central Reykjavik.



Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “We are seeing strong demand for flights and holidays to Iceland.

"Iceland is expected to be on the UK government’s Green List, and as we are seeing right across the board, when customers have clarity, they are booking in huge numbers.”