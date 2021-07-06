Jet2.com and Jet2holidays had to make nearly 550 employees redundant owing to the Covid crisis

An uptick in package holiday sales for summer 2022 has given Jet2.com and Jet2holidays confidence next summer will be a "considerable improvement" on summers 2020 and 2021 – both of which have been decimated by the Covid crisis.

The airline and operator cut a bullish tone on Thursday (8 July) despite posting a full-year (2020/21) annual loss of £373.8 million during what chair Philip Meeson described as a "period of unparalleled operational and financial challenges", a swing of some £638 million from a £264.2 million pre-pandemic annual profit.



The group said preserving cash became its top priority during the pandemic; it ended its full-year to 31 March with total cash amounting to £1.379 billion and own cash of £1.061 million.



However, Jet2 plc said its actions since then – which include securing in excess of another £500 million liquidity – had pushed its total cash balance to £1.908 million and own cash to £1.460 million. This is despite processing more than £1.4 billion in Covid refunds.



Jet2 said its cash conscience approach had positioned the firm well for a swift and strong recovery from the Covid crisis, with its aircraft fully grounded for more than half (29 weeks) of the 2020/21 financial year – and restricted to a "significantly reduced programme" at other times.



As a result, Jet2.com flew 1.32 million flight-only passengers in the year to 31 March 2021, down 91% year-on-year from 14.62 million (year to 31 March 2020); package holiday passengers, meanwhile, fell 90% over the same period from 3.77 million to 0.37 million.



However, Jet2 said it was confident holidaymakers’ appetite to travel with "financially strong, resilient and trusted operators" would increase as the UK exits the pandemic. The group revealed package bookings for summer 2022 were already constituting a "materially higher" proportion of its bookings.