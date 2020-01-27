Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has expanded its winter 2020/21 Iceland and Northern Lights programme to all nine of its UK bases for the first time.
The expansion includes twice-weekly scheduled services from Manchester and Birmingham during October and November, and mid-February through late-April.
Flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays, and customers can choose from three-, four- and seven-night stays.
Besides its scheduled flight programme from Manchester and Birmingham, Jet2 will offer 37 trips across its remaining seven UK bases – 15 during October and November and another 22 between February and April.
These include Jet’s first Iceland trips from Belfast International, Edinburgh and Stansted.
Customers can travel flight-only, or choose from a range of Jet2CityBreaks packages, with an option to go on a guide Northern Lights tour.
Packages also come with 22kg hold luggage, airport transfers and a choice of three- and four-star hotels in Icelandic capital Reykjavik.
Optional excursions include visiting Iceland’s Golden Circle, comprising Thingvellir national Park, the Gullfoss waterfall and Geysir hot spring, and the chance to luxuriate in the country’s famous Blue Lagoon thermal spa.
Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said it was Jet2’s largest Iceland programme to date.
"With scheduled flights operating from Manchester and Birmingham and new trips added from three bases, independent travel agents can offer customers great choice and flexibility when it comes to visiting this once-in-a-lifetime destination," Heapy added.
Jet2’s full Iceland programme includes: