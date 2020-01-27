The expansion includes twice-weekly scheduled services from Manchester and Birmingham during October and November, and mid-February through late-April.



Flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays, and customers can choose from three-, four- and seven-night stays.



Besides its scheduled flight programme from Manchester and Birmingham, Jet2 will offer 37 trips across its remaining seven UK bases – 15 during October and November and another 22 between February and April.



These include Jet’s first Iceland trips from Belfast International, Edinburgh and Stansted.