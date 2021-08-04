Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has expanded its 2022/23 winter sun programme with the addition of another five destinations across Spain, Portugal and the Mediterranean, and is looking ahead to the future "with enormous confidence".
The airline and operator has confirmed it will also offer Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Malta and Majorca from eight of its 10 UK bases next winter after putting the backbone of its programme on sale earlier this month.
Details of its 2022/23 winter sun programmes from Leeds Bradford airport will follow in the coming weeks.
Jet2 has also confirmed its 2022/23 winter sun programme from East Midlands airport; destinations include the Canaries, Madeira, Antalya, Paphos, Malaga, Alicante, Faro and Majorca.
It means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays now has 12 destinations on sale for winter 2022/23, with up to 320 weekly flights available. The programme will run from early November 2022 through to the end of April 2023.
Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots, as well as putting flights and holidays on sale from East Midlands airport.
"This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early. Like we have seen with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots and launch of the programme from East Midlands airport will be just as popular.
"Based on the response we have had to the programme, and with more holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, we are looking towards the future with enormous confidence when it comes to winter 2022/23.”