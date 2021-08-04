The airline and operator has confirmed it will also offer Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Malta and Majorca from eight of its 10 UK bases next winter after putting the backbone of its programme on sale earlier this month.



Details of its 2022/23 winter sun programmes from Leeds Bradford airport will follow in the coming weeks.



Jet2 has also confirmed its 2022/23 winter sun programme from East Midlands airport; destinations include the Canaries, Madeira, Antalya, Paphos, Malaga, Alicante, Faro and Majorca.



It means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays now has 12 destinations on sale for winter 2022/23, with up to 320 weekly flights available. The programme will run from early November 2022 through to the end of April 2023.