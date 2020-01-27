There are now 30 two- to five-star properties available through Jet2holidays on the Cycladic island for summer 2020, in Agios Ioannis, Mykonos Town, Psarrou, Panormos, Tourlos, Platis Yialos, Elia Beach and Ornos.

This includes four five-star accommodation options on Elia Beach; an at least four-star property in the small fishing village of Ornos; and two five-star Chilled Vibe-branded hotels for millennials, Myconian Korali and Myconian Kyma.

Jet2holidays’ Luxe collection is expanding by five hotels, including the Myconian Naia in Mykonos Town, Myconian Utopia and Myconian Avaton in Elia Beach, Myconian Ambassador in Platis Yialos and Mykonos Grand Resort and Spa in Agios Ioannis.

The operator initially announced the twice-weekly routes from Manchester and Stansted airports to the Greek island in November last year.

"With its picture-perfect beaches, whitewashed villages and vibrant party scene, combined with an even greater selection of hotels, we are confident that the island will be hugely popular with holidaymakers looking for a stunning escape this summer,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.