Jet2 will significantly expand its operation at Newcastle airport next summer

Jet2 will significantly expand its operation at Newcastle airport next summer

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has expanded its summer 2022 programme at Newcastle airport.

The airline and operator has added an extra 300 flights, amounting to around 60,000 additional seats.



Extra capacity will be available from May through to October.



It means Jet2 will base up to nine aircraft at Newcastle next summer, flying to 35 destinations including mainland Spain, the Canaries and Balearics, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Italy.



At the summer peak, Jet2 will operate up to 125 flights a week from Newcastle.