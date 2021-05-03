Jersey could be set for a bumper year for visitors from the UK this summer

Jersey has boosted its prospects for a wave of visitors from the UK this summer after clarifying that it is open to British holidaymakers.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said it expected a “surge in demand” following the Channel island’s update to its travel advice, which emphasises that Jersey is part of the UK’s Common Travel Area.

This means visitors from the UK will not have to take a PCR test before leaving the UK or face having to quarantine when returning to the mainland. Jersey is operating a traffic light system for arrivals from the UK with different levels of restrictions.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has expanded its programme to Jersey with flights from six of its UK bases this summer offering up to 11 weekly flights, with departures from 24 June. Five of the six routes are new for summer 2021.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The government of Jersey should be commended for taking a leadership position and providing simple, clear travel advice for customers.