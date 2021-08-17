Additional flights and holidays are available to Malta, Madeira, Dubrovnik, Split and Jersey.



The airline and operator said the extra capacity amounted to more than 10,000 additional seats.



It follows "continued demand" from customers and agents, Jet2 said on Friday (20 August).



Jet2 will put on nearly 30 additional Malta flights from five of its 10 UK bases; Malta services will be available from Leeds Bradford until the end of September, and from Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted until the end of October.