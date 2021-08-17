Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has added extra late-summer capacity for a handful of green list destinations.
Additional flights and holidays are available to Malta, Madeira, Dubrovnik, Split and Jersey.
The airline and operator said the extra capacity amounted to more than 10,000 additional seats.
It follows "continued demand" from customers and agents, Jet2 said on Friday (20 August).
Jet2 will put on nearly 30 additional Malta flights from five of its 10 UK bases; Malta services will be available from Leeds Bradford until the end of September, and from Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted until the end of October.
To Dubrovnik, Jet2 will offer three-times-weekly flights from Manchester and Stansted until the end of October, while to Split, the carrier will offer four-times-weekly Manchester flights and weekly Birmingham and Stansted flights, also until the end of October.
Three-times-weekly Madeira flights from Stansted, meanwhile, have been extended until the end of October.
Jet2 has also added a new weekly Newcastle-Jersey service which will operate until mid-October. Weekly flights to the island from Leeds Bradford will also continue until mid-October.