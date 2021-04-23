Menorca is to benefit from Jet2.com bringing forward its flight programme for summer 2022

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have extended their summer 2022 season of flights and holidays to Menorca.

The sister brands have brought forward the start of next summer’s season to the Balearic island by adding flights and holidays in April 2022 covering the Easter holiday break.





Jet2.com has added new flights to Menorca from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted. The new Birmingham services operate from 8-22 April, while flights from the other four airports run from 9-23 April.



Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are seeing great demand from customers wanting to enjoy Menorca both in the peak summer season and outside of that period too.