Jet2.com made a war veteran’s Christmas dreams come true by gifting him an exclusive tour of an aircraft.
Eddie Morrison was shown around Leeds Bradford airport and invited onboard a Boeing 737-800 NG by Jet2.com captain Martin Beaton.
The 95-year-old World War Two veteran from Harrogate, who also sat in the flight deck, said seeing the inside of an aircraft was a "lifelong dream" and the best Christmas present he has ever received.
“I couldn’t believe it when my daughter told me that she was taking me to Leeds Bradford airport to step onboard an aircraft," said Morrison. "I was in complete shock, as I didn’t believe I would ever see inside one.
"Being shown around the airport, taken onboard an aircraft, meeting a captain and sitting in the flight deck was more than I could have ever wished for."
Morrison’s daughter Edwina Barwick, who requested the tour and accompanied her dad, added: “He has always been absolutely fascinated by aviation, watching programmes about aircraft and looking to the sky to spot them.
"All his life he has wanted to see the inside of an aircraft and I have tried to describe what it looks like, but he was unable to visualise this.
“We cannot thank Jet2.com enough for arranging this special visit and for making his Christmas wish come true."
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We wanted to make Christmas extra special this year for Eddie and what better way to do that than by granting this very deserving gentleman his wish."