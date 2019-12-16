Eddie Morrison was shown around Leeds Bradford airport and invited onboard a Boeing 737-800 NG by Jet2.com captain Martin Beaton.

The 95-year-old World War Two veteran from Harrogate, who also sat in the flight deck, said seeing the inside of an aircraft was a "lifelong dream" and the best Christmas present he has ever received.

“I couldn’t believe it when my daughter told me that she was taking me to Leeds Bradford airport to step onboard an aircraft," said Morrison. "I was in complete shock, as I didn’t believe I would ever see inside one.

"Being shown around the airport, taken onboard an aircraft, meeting a captain and sitting in the flight deck was more than I could have ever wished for."