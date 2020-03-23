Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will resume its flight and holidays programme on 17 June, meaning all services and holidays are now cancelled up to 16 June.
The decision will be kept under constant review, in line with government guidance. Jet2 confirmed the decision to agents in an email sent to trade partners on Tuesday (7 April).
It initially announced plans to suspend all Jet2.com flights until at least 1 May on 19 March, owing to local travel restrictions in many of the destinations it serves.
The update comes despite the Foreign Office updating its global travel advice at the weekend to advise against all non-essential travel worldwide for an "indefinite" period.
“In view of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on June 17," said a Jet2 spokesperson. "We are keeping this decision under constant review, in line with guidance from Governments and the relevant authorities.
“Our commitment to working in partnership with independent travel agents has never been stronger, and we are contacting agents with a number of options for customers, including rebook options. All of these options are designed to help agents look after their customers, so agents do not need to contact us until we are in touch."
The airline and operate added it recognised the unprecedented events brought on by Covid-19 had had a "huge impact" on its agent partners, and said it wanted to thank them for their "loyalty, understanding and patience".
“Although these are difficult times for everyone, the sun will come out again. When it does, our teams will be there to take customers on holiday once again.”