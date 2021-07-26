Customers decide what they want to pay for a getaway and place a bid through the tour operator’s app. If they are the only user to bid that amount, and that amount is the lowest, they will secure the holiday for that price.

There will be a new getaway to bid on each week, with destinations including the Balearics, the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids will open at 9am on Mondays and will close at midday on Thursdays.

Unsuccessful bidders will receive a discount code giving them £100 off their next break with Jet2holidays.