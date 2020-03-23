There are more than 2.2 million seats on sale from Birmingham through the airline and operator, including two new destinations of Kalamata and Lesvos.

This represents a 6% capacity increase from summer 2020.





Flights from Birmingham to Kalamata will be on Sundays from 2 May to 31 October and the service to Lesvos will be on Thursdays between 6 May and 7 October.

Other destinations from Birmingham include the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Cyprus.



"Despite recent events, our award-winning flights and Atol-protected holidays are a huge hit with customers across the region, which is why we are putting on such an exciting programme for summer 2021, including two exciting new destinations in Kalamata and Lesvos," said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

"Our continued focus on giving customers an award-winning experience, alongside more choice and flexibility, means we are looking forward to a very exciting summer 2021 from Birmingham airport.”