Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ first flight from Bristol airport departed for Majorca on Thursday morning (2 July).

To celebrate the inaugural journey, the airline and tour operator offered the first customers to check-in a free holiday to Hotel Pineda SPLASH in the Costa Brava.

The start of operations from Bristol airport comes as the Balearic Islands and Madeira were added to the green watchlist for overseas travel.

Following the additions, Jet2 reported a surge in bookings from customers wanting to travel in July and August from Bristol.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said it is an "incredibly exciting day" for the airline and operator.

"We have been ready to get going for some time now, and last week’s announcement from the government means that customers can finally enjoy real package holidays and our award-winning customer service from Bristol airport," he added.

"We know customers want to travel to more destinations and the UK government still has a long way to go to reopen international travel properly and satisfy customer demand both from Bristol airport and across the UK.

"We continue to urge the government to reopen international travel properly, rather than adding just a few destinations and hoping everyone will be happy with that."