There are one million seats and 33 destinations available with the airline and operator at Glasgow airport for next summer.

This includes more than 180 flights each week during peak periods, and multiple weekly or daily flights to the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal.

Alongside Edinburgh airport’s summer 2021 programme, there are two million seats to 39 destinations on sale from Scotland.

"We are putting our summer programme on sale earlier than ever from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to book early," said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.